The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Bobby W. Graham, 45, of Tioga was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of high rate of alcohol, and with obscured plates-illegible at reasonable distance. Preliminary alcohol tests read .145 percent.
Roger David Hurd, 25, of Tioga was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance by person not registered. It is alleged that Hurd was in possession of the items and methamphetamine when he was observed sitting in a running vehicle in Tioga Township.
David Joseph Conklin, 31, of Millerton was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with careless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, reckless driving, and disregard of traffic lanes. Conklin refused chemical testing.
Aidan Robert Whittle, 18, of Millerton was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Police approached Whittle along State Route 49 in Lawrence Township and conducted a mere encounter. A mere encounter is consensual and can be conducted without indications of criminal activity.