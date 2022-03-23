The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Clifford Allen Hurd, 33, of Westfield was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with defiant trespass actual communication. Hurd allegedly entered a business before it was open for business and failed to leave when told to go.
Justin Tyler Webster, 27 of Covington was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with five counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, four counts of intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing or attempting to elude police. Webster allegedly delivered fentanyl on more than one occasion.
Donald L. Hanes, 67, of Westfield was charged by Westfield Borough Police with corruption of minors and indecent assault. Hanes allegedly subjected the victim to unwanted contact for sexual gratification.
Stacey Marie Mosher, 30, of Lawrenceville was charged by Lawrence Township Police with device fraud, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, receiving stolen property. While handling transactions, purchases, and writing checks for a Parent Teacher Organization, Mosher wrote checks to herself, made personal car payments, paid vet bills for her pets, had personal nail appointments and haircuts, as well as various restaurant bills and other transactions totaling $9,412.77.