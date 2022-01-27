The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Larry Walter Hoyt, 78, of Middlebury Center, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of high rate of alcohol, careless driving, violation of involvement in an accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, failure to keep right, and disregard traffic lane. On Dec. 8, 2021, Hoyt allegedly crossed the center line and sideswiped another vehicle then left the scene without providing any information. Preliminary alcohol tests read .105 percent.
Cameo Jae Martinez, 34, of Millerton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault and harassment after an incident Jan. 10. Martinez allegedly kicked and struck the victim on the head with a closed fist.