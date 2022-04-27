The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Brandon Dakota Button, 28, of Knoxville was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered. Police responded to a call for a welfare check and discovered that Button was wanted on several warrants. During the investigation and subsequent searches, the drugs and paraphernalia were found.
Michael Todd Gilbert, 63 of Tioga was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a firearm when prohibited, carrying a firearm without license, possession of weapon on school property, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another simple assault, and harassment. Gilbert was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute, threatened the victim and was found to be in possession of a loaded weapon while on school property.
Melanie Carin Link, 42, of Elkland was charged by Elkland Borough Police with criminal trespass, escape and resisting arrest after an incident April 12. Link was found to be wanted on a warrant from New York State after police responded to a suspicious female on Main Street. Link attempted to elude police and, after being handcuffed, slipped off the cuffs and left the police department. Additional charges were filed when she was recaptured.
Seth D. White, 22, of Westfield was charged by Westfield Borough Police with theft by unlawful taking movable property, receiving stolen property, and retail theft. White allegedly removed online Pennsylvania Lottery Tickets, valued at $290, without paying full price between Feb. 8 and March 30.