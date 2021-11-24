The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Danielle Joann Barber, 27, of Westfield was charged by Elkland Borough Police with forgery, criminal attempt theft by unlawful taking or disposition and identity theft. On Oct. 14, Barber allegedly attempted to withdraw $1,275 in cash from the victim’s account without permission.
Barber was also charged by Elkland Borough Police Nov. 9 with possession of drug paraphernalia after found in possession of 15 hypodermic needles with suspected methamphetamine residue, 18 unused hypodermic needles, seven small baggies, vials for storing water and tourniquet. Barber was charged after the items were allegedly found in her possession when police were executing a warrant.
David E. Leach, 60, of Troupsburg, N.Y. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/ incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence high rate of alcohol .10-.16 percent, reckless driving, and careless driving. Preliminary alcohol tests read .157 percent. Charges were filed after police responded to the report of a vehicle in a ditch in Westfield Township April 3.
Sheldon Eugene Willow, 54, of Osceola was charged by Pennsylvania State police with issuing a bad check to the Northern Tier Veterinary Clinic for $390.80. The check, issued July 12, was returned for insufficient funds.