The following individual faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Michael Chamberlain, 51, of Osceola was charged by state police with harassment, simple assault, disorderly conduct and two counts each of aggravated assault and harassment following a domestic dispute on Oct. 29. The female victim reported that Chamberlain was out of control and smashing items in the house. When police arrived the victim had fled and Chamberlain resisted the officers attempt to speak to him. One officer received injuries and two others were kicked by Chamberlain during the arrest.