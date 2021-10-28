The following individuals faced court action before Judge James Edgcomb.
Raymond Robert Bennick, 58, of Knoxville was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault and harassment after an incident Oct. 16 in Knoxville. Bennick allegedly threatened a female victim with a knife and struck a male victim with a night stick.
Benjamin F. Slingerland, 31, of Middlebury Center was charged by Elkland Borough Police after an incident in Elkland. Slingerland allegedly attempted to write a withdrawal slip in the victim’s name for $1,275.