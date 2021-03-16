A former resident was charged after an internet IP address in Covington alerted authorities to alleged child pornography.
Kevin Michael Perry, 27, no current address available, was charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse of children — possession of child pornography, felonies of the third degree.
On March 9, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northeast Computer Crime Task Force with the assistance of state police in Mansfield executed a search warrant at a home on East Hill Road, Covington, for reports of child pornography. According to state police, the report came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which provided an IP address from that location connected with suspected images of child pornography.
According to the state police report, Perry used to live at that Covington location. Police made contact with him on March 9 in Port Trevorton and a search of his devices reportedly turned up suspected child pornography.
Perry was remanded to Snyder County Prison after being unable to post $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.