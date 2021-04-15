Gavel
stock image

The following individual is scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.

Vanessa Ann Hillyard, 28, of Westfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, careless driving, no rear lights and registration card not signed. On Feb. 21, police reportedly observed Hillyard driving with non-functioning license plate lights on Route 6, Pike Township. Hillyard allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw resulted in 0.125% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 16.

