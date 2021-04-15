The following individual is scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Vanessa Ann Hillyard, 28, of Westfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, careless driving, no rear lights and registration card not signed. On Feb. 21, police reportedly observed Hillyard driving with non-functioning license plate lights on Route 6, Pike Township. Hillyard allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw resulted in 0.125% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 16.