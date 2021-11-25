Gavel
The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.

Scott Michael Mahon, 63, of Gaines, was charged by Galeton Boro Police with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol and a small amount of marijuana. On Oct. 1, police observed Mahon drive over the white fog line on East Main Street. During a stop, Mahon allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .164% BAC. Mahon was also allegedly in possession of marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Timothy Michael Pierce, 41, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI: controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, exceeding speed limits, driving while privilege revoked/suspended and failure to use a safety belt. On. Oct. 1, police observed Pierce driving 51 mph in a 35 mph zone on Route 49, Harrison Township. During a stop, Pierce allegedly displayed signs of drug use, was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia. His driver’s license was also suspended. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Tina Marie McGarry, 58, of Galeton, was charged by Galeton Boro Police with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, reckless driving and careless driving. On July 24, McGarry was allegedly the driver in a one-car crash on Germaina Street, Galeton, in which she reportedly hit a raised flower bed. She allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .184% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.

