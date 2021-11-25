The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Scott Michael Mahon, 63, of Gaines, was charged by Galeton Boro Police with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol and a small amount of marijuana. On Oct. 1, police observed Mahon drive over the white fog line on East Main Street. During a stop, Mahon allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .164% BAC. Mahon was also allegedly in possession of marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.
Timothy Michael Pierce, 41, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI: controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, exceeding speed limits, driving while privilege revoked/suspended and failure to use a safety belt. On. Oct. 1, police observed Pierce driving 51 mph in a 35 mph zone on Route 49, Harrison Township. During a stop, Pierce allegedly displayed signs of drug use, was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia. His driver’s license was also suspended. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.
Tina Marie McGarry, 58, of Galeton, was charged by Galeton Boro Police with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, reckless driving and careless driving. On July 24, McGarry was allegedly the driver in a one-car crash on Germaina Street, Galeton, in which she reportedly hit a raised flower bed. She allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .184% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.