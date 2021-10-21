The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Jessie J. Graham, 31, of Woodhull, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with firearms not to be carried without a license. On Sept. 20, Graham was allegedly found to be in possession of a rifle without a license during a traffic stop on Route 6, Ulysses Township. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5, but court records aren’t clear if the hearing occurred or the current status of the case.
Aleyah Marie Sneeringer, age not listed, of Panama City Beach, Fla., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Aug. 8, Sneeringer was allegedly in possession of marijuana and blunts during a traffic stop on Route 6, Pike Township. A preliminary hearing was held Sept. 27 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas, where Sneeringer awaits formal arrangement.
Jonathan Scott Paskel, 24, of Palm, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of DUI: controlled substance and one count each of DUI: general impairment and operation on streets/highways. On May 2, Paskel was found to have driven an ATV on Pushersiding Road, Bingham Township, which is not a road approved for ATVs. Police found Paskel displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.
Keith L. Balmer, 52, of Sabinsville, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to carry license. On Sept. 17, police observed Balmer driving 51 mph in a 35 mph zone on Route 49, Harrison Township. Balmer was allegedly in possession of marijuana and a pipe and didn’t have his driver’s license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.
Joanne Lee Cowburn, 51, of Ulysses, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of DUI: controlled substance and one count each of failure to use a sea belt, vehicle registration suspended and no rear lights. On July 31, police observed Cowburn driving with an invalid registration and inoperable brake light on Route 49, Harrison Township. She allegedly displayed signs of being under the influence and a blood draw tested positive for methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.
Lesa Jo Gibble, 46, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of DUI: controlled substance and one count each of careless driving, no rear lights and failure to use a seat belt. On Aug. 10, police observed Gibble driving 45 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 6, Ulysses Township, with an inoperable license plate light. Giggle was found to be under the influence and a blood draw tested positive for several substances, including fentanyl and norfentanyl. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.