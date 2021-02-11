The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton:
Arthur Clair Staschak, 29, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Jan. 8, police were called to a home in Galeton home, where they reportedly found syringes and other items of drug paraphernalia where a witness told police Staschak had taken drugs. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.
Melissa Ann Kent, 45, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple assault and harassment. On Jan. 24, Kent was allegedly found passed out in the middle of Club House Road, Abbott Township. After EMS arrived, Kent allegedly became combative and refused to ride in the ambulance. As police attempted to place her in a patrol vehicle, she allegedly hit an officer in the face with her backside of her hand and resisted arrest. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 16.