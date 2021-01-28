William Patrick Lusk, 57, of Roulette, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with false written statement — purchase/delivery/transfer of firearm, unsworn falsification to authorities and statement under penalty. On March 19, 2020, Lusk allegedly falsified information on an application for a firearm at John’s Sporting Goods, Galeton, when he said he had never been convicted of a crime. According to police, Lusk has been convicted with crimes that don’t allow him to possess a firearm. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Feb. 8.
Trending
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.