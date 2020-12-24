Joseth Carlyn Shafer, 19, of Westfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a firearm with the manufacturer name altered and making repairs/selling/etc. of an offensive weapon. On June 1, Shafer reportedly admitted to being in possession of a sawed-off shotgun after someone else surrendered it to police. The serial number was tampered with and was unable to be restored by a state police laboratory. A preliminary hearing and bail hearing were held Dec. 14.
Michael F. Slikfo, 65, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police in two cases. In the first case, Slifko was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI of a controlled substance, careless driving, no rear lights and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. On Oct. 25, police observed Slifko driving on Route 6, Galeton, with a non-functional tail light. He was reportedly found to be under the influence of marijuana and a pipe with marijuana residue was found in his pocket. In the second case, Slikfo was charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, possession of a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Dec. 8, PA Game Commission officers reportedly found guns inside Slifko’s home and car in a search for another case. Slifko is reportedly prohibited from possessing firearms due to a past involuntary commitment to a mental health institution. State police were notified and during their search, found four rifles, two handguns, two shotguns, two muzzleloader rifles, marijuana and a glass smoking pipe. Preliminary hearings for both cases are scheduled for Dec. 28.
Paul Joseph Isadore, 34, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a small amount of marijuana, scattering rubbish and damaging property with a motor vehicle. On Oct. 17, Isadore allegedly left his vehicle on private property on West Branch Road, West Branch Township, caused ruts in the ground and left behind rubbish. Police reportedly found marijuana in the vehicle. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28.
Clint Patrick Bedelyon, 38, of Bolivar, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft of secondary metal and receiving stolen property. On Aug. 12, Bedelyon allegedly stole two hot water heaters and an air conditioner from the dumpsters at the Potter County Solid Waste Authority, Ulysses Township. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15.