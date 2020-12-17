Paul Joseph Isadore, 34, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a small amount of marijuana, scattering rubbish and damaging property with a motor vehicle. On Oct. 17, Isadore allegedly drove on private property on West Branch Road, West Branch Township, causing ruts in the ground and leaving behind rubbish. Police reportedly found marijuana in the vehicle. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28.
Joseth Carlyn Shafer, 19, of Westfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a firearm with the manufacturer name altered and making repairs/selling/etc. of an offensive weapon. On June 1, Shafer reportedly admitted to being in possession of a sawed-off shotgun after someone else surrendered it to police. The serial number was tampered with and was unable to be restored by the state police laboratory. A preliminary hearing and bail hearing were held Dec. 14.
Michael Frank Slifko, 65, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI of a controlled substance, careless driving, no rear lights and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. On Oct. 25, police observed Slifko driving on Route 6, Galeton, with a non-functional tail light. He was reportedly found to be under the influence of marijuana and a pipe with marijuana residue was found in his pocket. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28.