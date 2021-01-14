The following individual is scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Elyse Marie Foster, 32, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, failure to carry registration and failure to use a seat belt. On Nov. 3, police conducted a traffic stop on a car with a non-operational headlight on Route 49, Ulysses Township. The driver, Foster, was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt and was unable to provide vehicle registration. Police saw a glass smoking pipe in the front seat and found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia in the car. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25.