Lacy J. Bailey, 39, of Knoxville, was charged with attempted homicide following a shooting at a residence at 10349 Route 249, Knoxville, Nov. 11. According to a police affidavit filed in Elkland district court by state police at Mansfield, just after 4 p.m. that day, Bailey pointed a handgun at the victim, Jessy Cole, outside their residence and fired the weapon at him, after threatening to “blow his head off.”

The incident was the culmination of an argument over custody of the couple’s juvenile children who were inside the residence at the time.

