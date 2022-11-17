Lacy J. Bailey, 39, of Knoxville, was charged with attempted homicide following a shooting at a residence at 10349 Route 249, Knoxville, Nov. 11. According to a police affidavit filed in Elkland district court by state police at Mansfield, just after 4 p.m. that day, Bailey pointed a handgun at the victim, Jessy Cole, outside their residence and fired the weapon at him, after threatening to “blow his head off.”
The incident was the culmination of an argument over custody of the couple’s juvenile children who were inside the residence at the time.
Cole then exited the residence after she allegedly threatened him verbally, and as he did so, she followed, asking him if this is what he wanted.
Cole said she then pulled the Taurus G2S 9mm pistol out of her back waistband and shot one round, missing him. She then attempted to shoot a second round, police said, but the pistol malfunctioned and jammed.
Cole said while she attempted to unjam the weapon, he ran over and tackled her in an attempt to get the gun away from her. While on top of her, Cole told police that he gained possession of the firearm and placed it into his pocket, then told the two children to go inside the residence and wait for him.
Cole said he then went inside the residence, cleared the pistol and called state police.
Bailey then left the residence and walked next door to her parents’ residence.
After Cole was treated for a facial injury at UPMC Wellsboro, he was transported to state police barracks in Mansfield for an interview. He provided police with surveillance video showing the incident taking place outside the residence.
Bailey later admitted to police that she had fired one round at Cole.
She also faces charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use it and endangering the welfare of children.
Bailey was jailed without bail in Tioga County Prison and her next hearing is scheduled in Elkland district court on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.