The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Fawn Kathleen Dodson, 42, of Gaines, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with unsworn falsification to authorities. Police received a report on Jan. 5 that in June 2020, Dodson allegedly falsified answers on an application to purchase a firearm from Cooper’s Sporting Goods, Mansfield. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17.
Jason Allen Fuller, 20, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person, altered/forged/counterfeit documents or plates, reckless driving, speeding, driving without an inspection, driving with a suspended license, registration or certificate of vehicle title and required financial responsibility. On Feb. 27, Fuller allegedly failed to stop his vehicle and reached 90-100 mph in Mansfield Borough after police initiated a traffic stop for an expired inspection sticker. When Fuller did stop, police reportedly found the vehicle’s inspection and license plates were not registered to that vehicle. Police found drug paraphernalia in the car and Fuller allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 10.