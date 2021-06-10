The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Dylan Michael Sweeney, 23, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with four counts of rape forcible compulsion, three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and one count each of aggravated indecent assault of a child and indecent assault of a person less than 13. In October 2020, police received reports that Sweeney allegedly raped a juvenile multiple times between 2011-2016 in Mansfield and Arnot. During this time, the victim was age 7-12 and Sweeney was age 13-18. Sweeney allegedly admitted the rapes/assaults to police. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 9.
Maher Omar Brown, 27, no address provided, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with robbery of a vehicle, terroristic threats and simple assault. On May 26, Brown allegedly threatened to shoot someone with a paintball gun if they didn’t give him their car keys in the parking lot of Walmart, Richmond Township. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 9.
Clint Alger Smith, 44, of Mainesburg, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of DUI of alcohol or a controlled substance and one count each of disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and possession of a controlled substance. On March 23, Smith was the driver in a one-car crash on Route 6, Sullivan Township. Smith was reportedly found to be under the influence and in possession of methamphetamine. A blood draw tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 16.