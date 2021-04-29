The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
John Robert Palfreyman, 41, of Ulster, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a controlled substance, small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing/attempting to elude officer, driving without insurance, failure to keep right, driving while privileges suspended or revoked, driving without a license, speeding, improper license plate, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration and reckless driving. On April 14, police reportedly observed Palfreyman operating a motorcycle on Route 549, Jackson Township, with a known suspended license. When police attempted a traffic stop, Palfreyman allegedly continued at a high rate of speed for 1-1.5 miles before he left the road, drove into a field and overturned the motorcycle. Palfreyman was allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, syringes and other items of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 28.
Dennis A. Emmick, 38, of Nelson, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with two counts of DUI of a controlled substance and one count each of operating a vehicle without valid inspection, unauthorized transfer or use of registration, no registration or certificate of title and no required insurance. On Feb. 20, police observed Emmick driving with an expired inspection sticker, and a traffic stop revealed the registration belonged to another vehicle and was not insured. Emmick allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5.
Steven Gregory Dise, 18, of Millerton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, careless driving, disregarding traffic lanes and driving without a license. On Jan. 17, police observed Dise’s vehicle in a ditch off Bailey Creek Road, Rutland Township. Dise was allegedly found to be intoxicated and a blood draw resulted in 0.158% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5.
Jemini David Merzweiler, 24, of Sherman, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic lanes and careless driving. On Dec. 24, 2020, police responded to a vehicle stuck along Route 15, Bloss Township. The driver, Merzweiler, was allegedly in possession of a glass smoking device and displayed signs of impairment. A blood draw tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.
Jocelyn F. Mikolajczyk, 23, of Rochester, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended registration. On June 13, 2020, police observed Mikolajczyk’s vehicle, which was suspended for an insurance lapse, driving on Route 15, Richmond Township. Mikolajczyk, a passenger in her vehicle, was allegedly in possession of marijuana and a grinder. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 12.
Theodore Michael Pannebaker, 29, of Mansfield, was charged by the PA Fish and Boat Commission with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance: general impairment. On April 10, Pannebaker was observed in an idling vehicle in the stocked trout section of Tioga River, Ward Township. Pannebaker allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a breathalyzer resulted in 0.098% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 19.