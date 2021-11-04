The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Makenna Anna Ransom, 23, of Sabinsville, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with three counts of DUI of a controlled substance and one count each of restrictions on alcoholic beverages, minimum speed regulations, registration/certificate of title required and temporary registration permits.
On Sept. 15, police observed Ransom driving below the speed limit and weaving on South Main Street, Mansfield, without a valid registration.
Ransom allegedly displayed signs of being under the influence and police observed an empty alcoholic beverage container in the car. A blood draw tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamine and fentanyl. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.
Ivan Delmar Brown, 67, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .16% and greater, careless driving, disregarding traffic lanes, failure to keep right and driving in right lane.
On Sept. 3, police observed Brown’s vehicle cross the center line and weave in its own lane on Route 15, Richmond Township. Brown allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a breathalyzer resulted in .215% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.