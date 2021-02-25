The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Angela Marie Wilkins, 42, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault, harassment and resisting arrest. On Feb. 6, Wilkins allegedly punched another person in the face, causing a bloody nose. She then reportedly refused to be fingerprinted, processed and handcuffed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24.
Henry Polanco, 19, of Hazleton, was charged by Mansfield University Police with possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. On Jan. 13, university police were called to a dorm room for the smell of marijuana and reportedly found Polanco in possession of a homemade water bong and marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.
Bradley S. Dunham, 47, of Wellsboro, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with driving without a license and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. On Jan. 31, police observed Dunham driving in Mansfield with an expired inspection sticker. A traffic stop revealed Dunham had a suspended driver’s license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.
Christopher Sautner, 33, of Covington, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. On Feb. 3, police observed Sautner driving on South Main Street, Richmond Township, with an expired inspection sticker. Upon taking Sautner into custody for a bench warrant, police found him in possession of a glass smoking pipe. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.
Christopher Littrel, 36, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On Feb. 1, Littrel was allegedly seen on security cameras taking a 2002 Ford Expedition from a car dealership on Williamson Road, Covington Township. A formal arraignment is scheduled for March 15.
Garret James Owen, 37, of Canton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, defiant trespass, driving without a license, driving at an unsafe speed and disregarding traffic lanes. On Feb. 9, Owen allegedly entered a property he had been told not to and drove away in a vehicle belonging to someone else. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24.
Brady Vern Miller, 23, of Canton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Miller was reportedly authorized to use a Union Township resident’s vehicle on Dec. 7, but did not return it that day as agreed upon. Police found Miller with the vehicle in Wysox Township on Dec. 28. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24.