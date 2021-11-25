The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Michael Larry Wright, 37, and Charmarie Dawn Wright, 47, both of Blossburg, were charged by Mansfield Borough Police with neglect of care: necessary veterinary care, neglect of care: clean and sanitary shelter and cruelty to animals. On Aug. 2, the Mansfield Borough Humane Officer assisted with the eviction of the Wrights from a rental home on Extension Street, Mansfield. Eleven dogs were removed from the home and another was found deceased. The living dogs were reportedly infested with fleas and parasites and feces and urine were scattered throughout the home. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Dec. 15.
Julie Marie Nybeck, 36, of Covington, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment. On Nov. 17, Nybeck allegedly spit in the face of an employee of North Penn-Mansfield High School. Nybeck also allegedly threatened to hit and kill the employee, who she confronted in the school parking lot. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1.
Joseph Reed Kennedy, 20, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with retail theft. On Aug. 13, police received a report that Kennedy allegedly took items without paying from Walmart, Richmond Township, where he worked. The total value of the items taken over several weeks was $280.82. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.