The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Seth Owen Reese, 31, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness. On Feb. 10, police received a report that Reese was laying unresponsive in a snow bank on Meadow Street, Mansfield. When police arrived, Reese was awake and reportedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and a syringe. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17.
Christopher Craig Wilson, 28, of Galeton, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. On Feb. 19, police reportedly received reports of a disorderly guest refusing at pay a bill at the Hampton Inn, Mansfield. Wilson allegedly acted hostile, erratic and paranoid, refused police commands and was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 3.