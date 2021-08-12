The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mans-field.
Christopher A. Smith, 49, of Blossburg, was charged by Blossburg Police with harassment. Between May 1 and June 15, Smith allegedly sent several aggressive and inappropriate text messages to another person. The texts reportedly continued after Smith failed to report to an interview with police. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Todd Paul Kreger, 58, of Blossburg, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On July 12, police executed a warrant at Kreger’s home after observing a marijuana plant growing in his yard. During the search, police reportedly found 17 marijuana plants, 26 containers of THC oil, eight containers of marijuana leaves, a baggie of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 10 suspected acid stamps and a marijuana press. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25.
Gary Lynn Gerow, 33, of Blossburg, was charged by Blossburg Police with disorderly conduct. On July 22, Gerow allegedly screamed at a person inside his house and at a neighbor on Summit Street in a violent manner. Police could not locate Gerow upon their arrival. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.