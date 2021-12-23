The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Gary Lynn Gerow Jr., 34, of Blossburg, was charged by Blossburg Borough Police with arson, burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. On Dec. 9, Gerow allegedly broke into a house on Summit Street, Hamilton Township. While there, Gerow allegedly broke a window, caused a small fire on the floor and took four firearms, a scope and ammunition. Neighbors reportedly told police they observed Gerow with the firearms. Gerow was then picked up my Pennsylvania State Police on Ogdensburg Road. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22.
Gary Lynn Gerow Jr., 34, of Blossburg, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a firearm prohibited, resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement, obstructing administration of the law, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance by person not registered. On Dec. 9, while assisting in a burglary investigating Gerow was involved in, police observed him walking on Ogdensburg Road, Union Township. Gerow was allegedly in possession of a rifle matching one that was stolen earlier in the day. He alleged refused to drop the rifle when instructed to, resisted arrest and provided police with a false name. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22.
Charles Edward Pierce, 45, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with DUI — high rate of alcohol, DUI — incapable of safe driving, driving on right side of road and driving while privilege suspended/revoked. On Dec. 3, police observed Pierce driving in the middle of Brooklyn Street, Mansfield. Pierce’s license was found to be suspended and he allegedly displayed signs of intoxication. A breathalyzer resulted in 0.134% BAC. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5.