The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Julie Marie Nybeck, 36, of Covington, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with criminal trespass — defiant trespass. On May 12, Nybeck allegedly entered a residence on Second Street, Mansfield, through an unlocked side door and entered the homeowners’ bedroom while they were sleeping. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 9.
Donald Phillip Baxter, 34, of Pine City, N.Y., was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, DUI of a controlled substance, person not authorized to possess firearms, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, registration/title required, reckless driving, failure to drive at a safe speed, disregarding traffic lanes and driving without a license. On June 3, police reportedly observed Baxter driving with an expired registration on South Main Street, Mansfield. Baxter allegedly failed to stop for police and a high-speed pursuit ensued for 15.7 miles to Route 549. During the chase, a pistol was reportedly thrown from the car. When Baxter stopped, he reportedly fled on foot with a backpack, and police chased him, deployed a taser and took him into custody. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and another firearm, which he’s reportedly barred from possessing. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 16.
Darren Hudick, 45, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with defiant trespass. On April 26, Hudick allegedly trespassed onto Courtney Farm, Route 660, Richmond Township, after receiving a letter that he was not allowed on the property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.
Caprice McCarthy, 69, of Mansfield, was charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office with two counts of insurance fraud and one count each of theft by deception, criminal attempt, tampering with records and criminal use of a communication facility. In January 2017, McCarthy allegedly submitted an application for UMPC health insurance for her son with a false Pennsylvania address and a falsified lease agreement and/or driver’s license. This reportedly enabled McCarthy’s son to benefits he was not entitled to, for which UPMC Health Plan reportedly paid in excess of $50,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 16.
Ivy Rayette Gardner, 27, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with aggravated assault — injury to police, resisting arrest, obstructing administration of law enforcement and disorderly conduct. On May 27, Gardner allegedly kicked and headbutted police officers and resisted arrest as they attempted to take her to the hospital for an evaluation. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30.
Brandon Lee Clark, 38, of Westfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, driving without a license, operator privileges suspended/revoked, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lanes, improper stop, violation of hazard regulation and obstructing administration of law enforcement. On May 10, police reportedly observed Clark’s vehicle parked and taking up both lanes without hazard lights on South Main Street, Richmond Township. Clark was allegedly found to be intoxicated and allegedly left the scene while police checked his license, which was suspended. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.
Ashley Nicole Ellis, 29, of Rome, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving and DUI/BAC .10%-.16%. On April 18, Ellis’ vehicle reportedly broke down on Gulick Street, Blossburg. She was allegedly intoxicated and a breathalyzer resulted in .116% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.