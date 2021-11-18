The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Roy M. Richardson, 29, of Canton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and disregarding traffic lane. On Oct. 16, Richardson was reportedly the driver in a one-car crash on Back Road, Union Township, in which the car left the road and hit a wagon wheel, wooden fence and telephone pole. Richardson allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and refused a blood draw. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.
Kyler Zachery Virasith, 26, of Millerton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .08%-.10% and careless driving. On Sept. 26, police received a report that Virasith had consumed alcoholic beverages before driving. Virasith was found in his truck at the intersection of Routes 6 and 549, Richmond Township, and allegedly displayed signs of intoxication. A blood draw resulted in .096% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.
Benjamin Warren Heffner, 53, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. On Oct. 28, while responding to a complaint, police reportedly smelled marijuana coming from Heffner’s apartment on Sherwood Street. Heffner was allegedly in possession of marijuana, a grinder and two smoking pipes. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1.
Jamie Lynn Wilson, 44, of Canton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of retail theft — altering label/price marking. On Aug. 23 and Oct. 13, Wilson was allegedly seen on security footage altering price tags at Walmart, Richmond Township, and using the self checkout to avoid detection. In total, she altered price tags to allegedly steal $305.23 worth of merchandise. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1.
Dayton Michael Wood, 24, of Arnot, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 28, Wood was the passenger of a vehicle stopped on West Wellsboro Street, Mansfield. Wood was allegedly in possession of glassine baggies and a cut straw with white drug residue. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1.