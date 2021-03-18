The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Korey Sebastian Thall, 29, of Tioga, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. On Sept. 21, 2020, Thall reportedly entered a home on Route 660, Mansfield, by breaking a lock on the basement door. He allegedly entered the home and then was seen walking in the side yard. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31.
Cody Allen Dibble, 25, of Millerton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/ BAC of .149% and disregarding traffic lanes. On Feb. 12, police observed Dibble driving off the side of Route 15, Richmond Township. He was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and a breathalyzer resulted in .149%. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24.
Gary L. Gerow, 33, and Jessica Page, 34, of Morris Run, were both charged by Pennsylvania State Police with endangering the welfare of children and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Feb. 22, police were called to Summit Street, Morris Run, for reports of two children under the age of two not being safe due to suspected drug use by Gerow and Page. A syringe used to inject methamphetamine was reportedly found in the home. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 17.