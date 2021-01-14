Jeffrey Michael Blair, 30, of Lawrenceville, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI — high rate of alcohol, DUI — general impairment, careless driving and disregarding traffic lanes. On Sept. 28, Blair allegedly hit a telephone pole while driving on N. Williamson Road, Covington Township. Police found him to be under the influence of alcohol with a breathalyzer result of 0.104%. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3.
Dennis Duane Garris, 38, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI and possession of a small amount of marijuana. On Nov. 27, Garris reportedly drove his vehicle into a yard on Route 6, Richmond Township. He was found to be in possession of marijuana, displayed signs of impairment and refused a blood draw. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20.
Allen F. Frantz, 36, of Elkland, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On July 24, Frantz was found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, a smoking device and other drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27.
Drew Michael Loper, 30, of Blossburg, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with retail theft. Loper reportedly failed to scan items totaling $443.66 while working at Walmart between Oct. 8 and Nov. 5. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20.
Beth Ann Swain, 33, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with retail theft. On Jan. 21, 2020, Swain allegedly placed $221.03 worth of items in her cart at Walmart and attempted to leave the store before being stopped by an employee. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27.