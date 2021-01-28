The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield:
Kyle Lee Stevens, 38, of Columbia Crossroads, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with possession of a controlled substance, possession/use of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without valid inspection. On Dec. 10, police allegedly observed Stevens driving without a valid vehicle inspection. During a traffic stop, Stevens was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3.
Darrell Lee Struble, 39, of Troy, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop on Dec. 22, police reportedly found Struble in possession of two smoking pipes that tested positive for methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3.
Andrew Michael Evans, 28, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with strangulation, terroristic threats and harassment. On Dec. 13, a victim reported that Evans allegedly strangled them during an argument. The victim also told police of four other incidents in December, during which Evans allegedly strangled the victim, held a knife to their throat and threatened to kill them. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3.
Jesse James Hampton, 29, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC of 0.133% and driving without a license. On Nov. 28, police reportedly observed Hampton’s vehicle weaving in its lane on Route 15, Richmond Township. Hampton was found to have an expired driver’s license and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, with a breathalyzer test resulting in 0.133%. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17.