Todd Wesley Crawford, 51, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with unsworn falsification to authorities. On March 20, Crawford allegedly falsified information on an application for a firearm at Cooper’s Sporting Goods, Mansfield. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 6.
Michael Anthony Swartz, 36, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license, illegal operation of vehicle without an ignition lock and violations of vehicle lamps. On Dec. 7, police reportedly observed Swartz driving without head or tail lamps on South Main Street. A traffic stop revealed Swartz didn’t have a valid driver’s license and was only authorized to drive with an ignition lock, which the vehicle did not have. He was also allegedly in possession of marijuana. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 13.
Jon Tyler Nellis, 39, of Wellsboro, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of public drunkenness/similar misconduct. On June 6, Nellis was allegedly stumbling in and out of traffic in the North Main Street plaza, Mansfield, and nodded in and out of sleep while talking to police. He was reportedly in possession of a substance that tested positive for heroin and fentanyl. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 6.
Christopher Charles Langan, 43, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield University Police with four counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On Dec. 8, security cameras captured Langan taking a Wi-Fi router from a Mansfield University dorm room. When asked by police about other items missing from Alumni Hall, where Langan previously worked, he reportedly said he also took a computer, a computer mouse and a hard drive. The total value of all items taken was $597.52. A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 30.
Savana J. Baltzley, 19, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI of a controlled substance – impaired ability, DUI of a controlled substance – schedule 2 or 3, disregarding traffic lanes and careless driving. On Oct. 24, Baltzley was involved in a one-car crash on Route 6, Richmond Township, and a blood draw revealed amphetamine, methamphetamine, paroxetine, fentanyl and norfentanyl in her system. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 13.