A Mansfield man was charged with burglary after allegedly stealing power from another home using extension cords.
According to a state police report, Darren Hudick, 44, of Mansfield, allegedly entered a home on Route 660, Richmond Township, through a window and used extension cords to steal power from the residence. The incident was reported to police on April 26.
Hudick was taken into custody and charged with burglary with bail set at $10,000.
According to court records, he was also charged with criminal trespass, defiant trespass and theft by unlawful taking in the incident. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 5 in front of Magisterial District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.