State police in Mansfield are seeking information in a 2018 death that they say involved foul play.
Frank Roy McKnight, known as Roy, was 59 when he was found dead at a residence on Patterson Road, Ward Township around Sept. 24, 2018. The residence is in Tioga County, but close to Canton Borough, Bradford County.
According to a press release on Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers’ website, the “investigation indicated that foul play was likely a factor in McKnight’s death.”
No other details about the incident were available.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Mansfield at 570-662-2151, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.