State police are investigating a theft of a motor vehicle from Bingham Township (Genesee) sometime on May 5 or 6.
A red 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 pickup truck with PA registration MG9013L was reportedly stolen from Bingham Center Road by an unknown person who fled in an unknown direction. The vehicle has no tailgate, a Backrack headache rack behind the cab and lights in the grill and on top of the headache rack. The victim in the state police report is listed as Bingham Township, Genesee.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Coudersport at 814-274-8690.