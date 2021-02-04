State police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy in Harrison Township.
According to police reports, Wyatt Brimmer died from a single gunshot wound at around 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, in Harrison Township.
The report says the investigation is ongoing and no other information is available. A phone message left for an investigating officer to help clarify the possible nature of the incident was not answered.
In their report, police ask for anyone with information on the incident to call the state police barracks in Coudersport at 814-274-8690.