It’s been just over a year since three Galeton residents were charged with killing Joshua Ramos, 19, of Galeton. Here’s what’s happened in the case so far, according to police reports and court documents:
March 29, 2020 – Ramos is reportedly murdered and his body left in a remote wooded area of Harrison Township, none of which is known or reported until July.
July 5, 2020 – Darley William “Billy” Fuller of Galeton arrives at state police barracks in Coudersport to report Ramos’ murder. An affidavit of probable cause says Fuller, not identified at the time, witnessed three people beat and torture Ramos. Fuller told police he drove the three and Ramos around Potter and Tioga counties months earlier, eventually ending in Harrison Township, where they all went into the woods while Fuller waiting in the vehicle. Ramos never returned.
July 6, 2020 – State police and a K-9 locate a decomposing body in a heavily wooded area identified by Fuller the day before. Police charge Krysten Lauren Crosby, now 21; Felicia Kay Cary, now 34; and Kyle Moore, now 30, with Ramos’ murder. Crosby and Cary are taken into custody in Potter County, arraigned in front of District Judge Chris Kalacinski and remanded to Tioga County Jail and McKean County Jail, respectively.
July 7, 2020 – Moore is located in New York, where he’s taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals with the assistance of the New York State Police in Bath.
July 8, 2020 – Moore is arraigned in front of District Judge Annette Easton, denied bail and remanded to Potter County Jail.
Aug. 14, 2020 – A 6.5-hour preliminary hearing for all three defendants establishes alleged motive for the killing. Trooper Kyle A. Wagner with state police in Coudersport testifies that Crosby told him Ramos physically assaulted her after she denied him sex just days before he was killed. Also at the hearing, Fuller (Cary’s uncle), testifies as to what he witnessed the night of March 29.
Aug. 24, 2020 – The case is transferred to the County Court of Common Pleas.
Oct. 23, 2020 – President Judge Stephen Minor denies a motion from Potter County District Attorney Andy Watson for competency and diminished mental capacity evaluation without prejudice for all three defendants.
Jan. 19, 2021 – The court grants a motion filed by Crosby’s attorney for funding for a private investigator and mitigation expert.
March 25, 2021 – Moore waives his right to a speedy trial.
April 21, 2021 – Moore’s defense notifies the court they’ve obtained expert evidence of a mental condition, which is required if an insanity or mental infirmity defense is used. In response, Watson files another request for a competency and diminished capacity evaluation. Moore’s defense also files an unknown omnibus pretrial motion, with a hearing to decide the outcome now scheduled for Aug. 26. Pretrial motions can be made by defense attorneys requesting that the court rule on a certain issue before the trial begins. According to state code, common pretrial motions include requests to continue the trial, to dismiss the case, to suppress certain evidence or statements or to change the trial venue. Subpoenas have been issued to Trooper Wagner, Corpl. Kowalski, Trooper Follmer and Deputy Warden Angela Milford.
June 7, 2021 – Cary waives her right to a speedy trial.
July 21, 2021 – Crosby’s defense files an unknown omnibus pretrial motion, with a hearing to decide the outcome now scheduled for Sept. 7.