Heading into a new year, an unsolved murder still hangs over Tioga County.
State police in Mansfield say there is no new information on the fatal shooting May 31 outside Fred’s Woodshed/Gentleman’s Club, Tioga Township. An officer with the barracks told this newspaper that the investigation is ongoing.
“It’s an awful situation,” said Carl Beyor, owner of Fred’s. “I just hope they find the person.”
Jahrell Q. Jenkins, 20, of Elmira, N.Y., was reportedly shot in the back around 3 a.m. while in the parking lot of the establishment. He was transported to UPMC Wellsboro where he died a short time later.
According to police reports, an altercation inside Fred’s prior to the shooting caused all patrons to be removed. While they were outside, another altercation took place, during which Jenkins was reportedly shot. It’s unclear if the suspect was inside Fred’s that night.
“This is supposed to be a place for people to have fun, not these kinds of things,” said Beyor, adding that customers didn’t seem to be concerned after the shooting due to security measures already in place, including a metal detector at the front door.
“How much more security can you put in a parking lot?,” he added, pointing to security cameras and flood lights outside.
Crime Stoppers is still offering a possible cash reward for information about the incident. Tips can remain anonymous. Anyone with information should call state police in Mansfield at 570-662-2151, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or leave tips at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
In October, state police were looking for information on a separate incident at Fred’s. An unknown man allegedly hit a woman twice in the head, pulled her by the hair and pushed her to the ground at around 3 a.m. Oct. 3.
Police say that suspect is described as a black male between 20 and 25 years old and 180 pounds. He had braided hair and was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information should call state police in Mansfield at 570-662-2151.