The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Samantha Marie Roberts, 25, of Conestoga, was charged by Gaines Township Police with possession of a controlled substance, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, off-road lighting and driving with a broken rear brake lamp. On Sept. 6, 2020, police reportedly found marijuana in a backpack in Robert’s car after a traffic stop. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.
Brady Jay Connolly, 37, of Liberty, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, careless driving and speeding. On Jan. 25, police observed Connolly exceeding speed limits in Liberty Township. During a traffic stop, police reportedly found Connolly to be under the influence of marijuana and found marijuana in the vehicle. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.