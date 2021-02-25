The following individuals are scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Daniel Andrew Putnam, 18, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Borough Police with child pornography and corruption of minors. On July 23, 2020, police received a report from a minor that Putnam sent her nude photos of herself. After confiscating Putnam’s electronic devices and gaining access to his online Dropbox account, police reportedly found similar nude images and identified a second minor. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 23.
Lauran Rachel Marmara, 18, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault and harassment. On Jan. 2, Marmara allegedly bit the victim while they were restraining her due to her reported aggressive behavior at a home on Cherry Flats Road, Charleston Township. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 23.
Jamie Lee Main, 44, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Borough Police with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. On Jan. 21, Main allegedly refused to leave the Gas Light Bar & Grill, Main Street, Wellsboro, and displayed signs of intoxication. While police assisted Main in getting a hotel room at the Penn Wells Lodge, she allegedly punched an officer in the chest. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 23.
Gabriel G. Geneski, 39, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police DUI unsafe driving, DUI BAC of .102%, exceeding speed limits, following too closely and careless driving. On Feb. 4, police observed Geneski’s vehicle following a vehicle ahead of him too closely and traveling 77 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 6, Charleston Township. He allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood alcohol test resulted in .102%. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9.