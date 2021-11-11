The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Anthony Francis Allen, 35, of Wellsboro was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation and harassment. On Oct. 26, Allen allegedly hit another person with his fist and elbows while they were driving, choked them and hit their head off the dashboard and steering wheel. The next day, Allen reportedly drove the victim to a dirt road, stopped and made them exit. He allegedly again hit and choked them and hit their head off the dirt ground. Police observed the victim to have two bruised and swollen eyes on Oct. 28. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9.