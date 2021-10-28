The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
William L. Knapp, 71, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with criminal trespass — entering structure. On Oct. 18, police received a report that Knapp was allegedly found staying in a cabin on Arnot Road, Charleston Township. It was found Knapp had been staying in the cabin for two or more weeks when he didn’t have permission to do so. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Josue Abraham Mejia, 30, of Mansfield, was charged by Wellsboro Police with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, DUI: general impairment 2nd offense, DUI: highest rate of alcohol 2nd offense and exceeding speed limit by 18 mph. On Aug. 27, police observed Mejia driving 53 mph in a 35 mph zone on East Avenue, Wellsboro. Mejia allegedly sped up when police attempted a traffic stop, and did not stop for two to three miles. Upon making contact, Mejia reportedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood test resulted in .246% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
Tristan James Gerow, 24, of Wellsboro, was charged by Tioga County detectives with aggravated harassment by a prisoner and harassment. On July 26, while an inmate at Tioga County Prison, Gerow allegedly masturbated into a container, which he then inserted into the slot of a closed cell door. The substance reportedly got onto the bare chest and hands of the inmate inside the cell. Video surveillance reportedly confirmed these events. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.