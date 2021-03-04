The following individual is scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Tammi Lynn Ferguson, 54, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Borough Police with retail theft in two separate cases. On Jan. 20, Ferguson allegedly attempted to take a bottle of liquor valued at $11.99 from Fine Wines & Good Spirits in Wellsboro without paying. On Jan. 29, Ferguson allegedly took a pewter bank valued at $35 from Bethany’s Jewelry in Wellsboro without paying. Police reportedly saw Ferguson on video surveillance take the bank out of the store without paying and then found Ferguson in possession of the bank while she was in the police patrol car. Preliminary hearings in both cases are scheduled for March 16.