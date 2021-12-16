The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Travis Floyd Huck, 26, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, small amount of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance by person not registered. On Sept. 10, during an investigation of a separate case, Huck was allegedly in possession of marijuana, a smoking device and a Xanax pill not prescribed to him. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28.
Karin R. Frybarger, 64, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with threats to a care-dependent person and harassment. On Oct. 3, Frybarger allegedly struck a resident at Broad Acres nursing home twice in the face with a closed fist. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.
Adam Kenneth Schroder, 25, of Clairton, and Kenny Callahan, 28, of Connellsville, were both charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief in the same incident. On Sept. 25, Schroder and Callahan were allegedly involved in a physical alteration with another person at a residence on Reynolds Road, Chatham Township. When making contact, police reportedly observed neither Schroder nor Calahan had injuries. The other person reportedly involved had a swollen and bloodied nose and laceration to the torso. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Dec. 21.
Roy P. Wood, 39, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with access device issued without authorization and receiving stolen property. On Aug. 22, Wood allegedly used another person’s lost credit card without permission to make $207.43 in purchases at businesses in Wellsboro. The purchases were confirmed via security camera footage and the suspect’s photo was posted on the Crime Stoppers website. On Sept. 30, police made contact with someone who identified the suspect as Wood, whose tattoos were reportedly compared to that of the suspect. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.
Donald Milan Bravo, 46, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Police Department with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, pedestrian failure to obey traffic controls and mandatory use of available sidewalks. On Dec. 4, police observed Bravo standing in the roadway on East Avenue, Wellsboro. Bravo allegedly disregarded police orders to move to the sidewalk, resisted arrest and hit an officer in the face with a closed fist. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 14.