The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Molly Elizabeth Rohl, 31, of Mansfield, was charged by Wellsboro Police Department with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. On Nov. 9, 2021, Rohl allegedly acted unruly while being treated at the UPMC Wellsboro emergency room. Rohl allegedly threw a piece of medical equipment, causing $365 worth of damage. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Jan. 11.
Billie Sue Atkinson, 52, of Blossburg, was charged by Blossburg Borough Police with unauthorized use of a vehicle. On Sept. 3, 2021, Atkinson allegedly drove a neighbor’s vehicle without permission in Hamilton Township. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Jan. 11.
Steven P. Rook, 41, of Wellsboro/Gaines, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. On Dec. 2, 2021, Rook allegedly physically assaulted another person during an argument on Parson Road, Shippen Township. Rook allegedly grabbed the person by the throat with both hands and applied pressure. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4.
Shawn Lewis White, 33, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of criminal use of communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Nov. 16, 2021, White allegedly sold methamphetamine to a police confidential informant in Wellsboro. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4.
Andy Lee Catherman, 28, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Police with disorderly conduct, reckless driving and backing up vehicle improperly. On Sept. 23, 2021, police received reports that Catherman threatened to harm another person at the Nittany Minit Mart and then left the scene by driving backwards on Riberolle Street. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4.
Sheldon Michael Moon, 33, of Wellsboro, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with possession of a firearm or other weapon in court facility. On Oct. 13, 2021, Moon was allegedly in possession of a folding knife while being transported from the Mansfield District Court to Tioga County Prison. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4.
Tyler Joseph Sweet, 30, of Westfield, was charged by Wellsboro Police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Dec. 23, 2021, Sweet allegedly broke into locked containers at the UPMC Wellsboro emergency room and took several items including epinephrine injections and needles. A preliminary hearing was held Jan. 4 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas.