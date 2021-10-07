The following individual was scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Ricky Owen Blocker, 36, of Smithfield, Va., was charged by Wellsboro Police with DUI: general impairment and resisting arrest. On Sept. 26, police observed Blocker unresponsive in his truck parked with the engine running on Main Street, Wellsboro. Blocker allegedly displayed signs of intoxication, refused police requests to perform field sobriety tests and a breath test and resisted when being placed in the patrol car. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5.