The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Mark Louis Delong, 38, of Elkland, and Danielle M. Bergamino, 41, of Wellsboro, were both charged by Pennsylvania State Police with harassment and simple assault. On March 1, Delong and Bergamino were involved in an argument that got physical. Bergamino allegedly choked Delong and struck him in the mouth, and Delong allegedly hit Bergamino in the eye. Both reportedly had visible injuries. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 30.