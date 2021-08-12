The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Joshua Kenneth Losinger, 35, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Police with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol and driving an unregistered vehicle. On June 10, police observed Losinger driving on Main Street with possible tinted tail lights. During a traffic stop, police reportedly smelled alcohol and Losinger displayed signs of intoxication. A blood draw resulted in .135% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Elliot Thomas Gile, 24, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with retail theft. On March 18, Gile was reportedly seen on security cameras at the Kwik Fill, Route 6, Delmar Township taking food items without paying. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.
Kenneth A. Walters, 49, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Police with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and failure to keep right. On April 15, police observed Walters driving into the opposite lane of travel on Meade Street. During a traffic stop, Walters reportedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in 0.115% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.