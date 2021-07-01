The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Garrett Dale Weiskopff, 23, of Middlebury Center, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI of alcohol or a controlled substance, failure to drive at a safe speed and disregarding traffic lanes. On April 25, Weiskopff was reportedly the driver in a one-car crash on Route 287, Delmar Township. He refused a blood draw, reportedly telling police he had nodded off while driving and had smoked marijuana earlier that day. A preliminary is scheduled for July 6.
Cody Lawrence Gower, 27, of Dushore, was charged by Wellsboro Borough Police with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, no headlights and operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility. On May 16, police observed Gower driving on West Avenue, Wellsboro, with an inoperable headlight and was found not to have car insurance. He allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a breathalyzer resulted in .170% BAC. A preliminary is scheduled for July 6.
Andrew James Stage, 27, of Clarion, was charged by Wellsboro Borough Police with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol and careless driving. On April 28, police reportedly observed Stage “fishtailing” his vehicle from the parking lot of the Horseshoe Inn onto Old Tioga Street, Wellsboro. Stage allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .143% BAC. A preliminary is scheduled for July 6.