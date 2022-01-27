The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Shawna A. Cooper, 27, of Johnstown, was charged by the Office of the State Inspector General with false statements. Between June 1-Sept. 30, 2017, Cooper fraudulently received $1,224 in SNAP benefits and $2,369.43 in medical assistance after allegedly failing to report the income of another household member. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.
Benjamin J. Clark, 34, of Elmira, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with sale or transfer of firearms and unsworn falsification to authorities. On April 29, 2018, Clark allegedly falsified information when attempting to purchase a firearm at a dealer in Liberty Township. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.
Erynn J. Taft, 39, of Knoxville, was charged by the Office of the State Inspector General with false statements. Between Dec. 9, 2019 and June 30, 2020, Taft allegedly fraudulently received $4,646 in SNAP benefits after allegedly failing to report the income of another household member. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.
Angela Maida Hatch, 43, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Police Department with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, resisting arrest and improper signal. On Jan. 8, police observed Hatch fail to use turn signals three times while driving in Wellsboro. Hatch allegedly displayed signs of intoxication, resisted arrest and grabbed the officer. A breathalyzer resulted in .114% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.
Eileen Stark, 38, of Knoxville, was charged by the Office of the State Inspector General with false statements. Between March 1-July 31, 2019, Stark fraudulently received $664 in SNAP benefits and $1,724.39 in medical assistance after failing to report her employment and income. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.
Jessica Lane Page, 35, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and one count each of driving without a license, operating privilege suspended/revoked, vehicle turning left, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and failure to use seat belt. On Sept. 24, 2021, Page was involved in a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 6 and Shumway Hill Road, Charleston Township. Page allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for medications including a synthetic opioid and a sedative. Her driver’s license was also reportedly suspended at the time of the crash. A preliminary hearing was rescheduled from Feb. 8 to March 1.
Arthur Chester Spiers, 51, of Navarre, Fla., was charged by Wellsboro Police Department with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment and period for requiring lighted lamps. On Jan. 5, police observed Spiers driving without headlights illuminated in the dark. Spiers allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a breathalyzer resulted in .198% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.